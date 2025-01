Fun brake: what new taxes on electric cars mean

Originally, the introduction of the standard consumption tax (NoVA) for e-car drivers was also on the table. In the end, "only" the motor-related insurance tax is to be extended to "pure electrics", which were previously exempt. Money enough: this step is expected to flush 65 million euros into the state coffers. Admittedly from the pockets of those people who had more incentive to opt for an electric car, which is still (significantly) more expensive to buy, thanks to the tax exemption.