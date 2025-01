Until when can you say “Good morning”?

A new bad habit is spreading, and it consists of passers-by being corrected in their choice of greeting. Now I have to say up front that I live in a rural area where it's good manners to greet people as they pass by. Therefore, silently passing fellow human beings is perceived as impoliteness at the very least in the case of strangers and even as an affront in the case of acquaintances. And it often leads to the question: "Say, can't you say hello (anymore)?" In short, people in the countryside greet each other regardless of what they actually think about each other, whereupon everyone goes their own way again.