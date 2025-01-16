“The dead live longer: you should never give up”

"After Hochfilzen, I really asked myself what the point was, I have to be honest," revealed David Komatz to the "Krone" newspaper. The Styrian, who has lived in Salzburg for many years and is a proven team player, fought his way through this low with the help of his wife and former biathlete Katharina and son Fabio. "I'm glad that I have them by my side. They always give me confidence," says Komatz.