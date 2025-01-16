David Komatz
“The dead live longer: you should never give up”
"I burst out laughing after the last hit," David Komatz told the "Krone" after the individual event in the biathlon mecca of Ruhpolding. The 33-year-old was delighted with the best World Cup result of his career and was loudly celebrated by two very special people.
Austria's biathletes are experiencing a difficult winter. There were no top places for the most part, but there were constant discussions due to material problems.
"After Hochfilzen, I really asked myself what the point was, I have to be honest," revealed David Komatz to the "Krone" newspaper. The Styrian, who has lived in Salzburg for many years and is a proven team player, fought his way through this low with the help of his wife and former biathlete Katharina and son Fabio. "I'm glad that I have them by my side. They always give me confidence," says Komatz.
This paid off yesterday at the World Cup in the biathlon mecca of Ruhpolding. The 33-year-old remained flawless at the shooting range in the individual competition (four shoots, one penalty minute per miss) and finished in the top 10 for the first time in his career in an individual competition in ninth place.
"It was a very successful day. I even had a laugh after my last hit," said Komatz. "What's the saying? The dead live longer! That was good proof again that you should never give up. The fight paid off this time."
However, he was knocked out at the finish line. "Fortunately, I still had a bit left on the final lap. I got everything out of myself again. "Son Fabio the pride and joyHe was particularly supported. "Kathi and Fabio were on the course and cheered me on. I heard them," Komatz beamed from ear to ear. "They're having a great time, which makes me even happier."
His 15-month-old son is his pride and joy anyway. "Every day with him is a highlight. I'm always happy when I come home and see him. I just enjoy the time we spend together."
Komatz's strong performance in Vebjörn Sörum's (Nor) maiden victory secured him a ticket for the mass start on Sunday, before which the men's relay awaits on Friday.
Things did not go so well for Simon Eder on Wednesday. The 41-year-old made three mistakes and finished 36th. "The skis were great, but unfortunately my back closed up on Monday. I tried everything, but was limited in the standing shooting."
On Thursday it's the women's turn, then the 15 km competition awaits the ÖSV quintet of Anna Andexer, Anna Gandler, Lisa Hauser, Anna Juppe and Tamara Steiner.
Biathlon World Cup, men's individual in Ruhpolding: 1. Sörum (Nor) 47:30.0 (0 faults), 2. E. Claude (Fra) +52.1 (0), 3. Rastorgujevs (Let) +56.8 (1), 9. Komatz +1:58.8 (0), 36th Eder +3:50.2 (3), 42nd Leitner +4:20.1 (1), 69th Jakob +6:04.7 (3), 72nd Oberhauser (all Ö) +6:19.4 (2). - Today: women's singles (14.10).
