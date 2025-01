Doping trouble! Eight-year ban for basketball player

Positive for cocaine and ecstasy

The now 35-year-old had already tested positive for cocaine and ecstasy as a BC Vienna player in 2017 and was banned for four years. He got a second chance with St. Pölten in 2021, then played for Wels and finally for Fürstenfeld. The Styrians parted ways with Ferguson in October, days after the renewed incident. The ban for the repeat offender, according to the ÖADR, ends on December 8, 2032.