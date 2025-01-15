“Allah” on the altar floor of the parish church

"Didn't know it was forbidden"

This is why the kitchen assistant had to explain herself in Salzburg Provincial Court on Wednesday on charges of serious damage to property and made a confession of fact: "I wrote it because it was close to my heart. I still go to church to pray today. For us Muslims, it is also a place of worship." She did not know that this was forbidden and at the time she was in a bad way, she explained somewhat ramblingly. She also emphasized: "I have no problem with the Christian religion, I just wanted to pour my heart out."