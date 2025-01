Zifkovic: “We have to keep a cool head”

Austria is ready for the opener

Ales Pajovic's team looks highly motivated at the final training session and the mood is, as always, very positive. There is respect for Kuwait ahead of the first game, but Boris Zivkovic also spoke in the krone.tv interview about mental traits that can put Austria on the road to victory early on: "They are a bit more hot-headed and so we have to keep a cool head". Tonight, the coolness of our handball players is in demand.