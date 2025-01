While the loss of jobs at workbenches in the wake of the KTM crisis is shocking the entire country, a drama with even more far-reaching consequences is playing out in the background. A song mocking KTM boss Stefan Pierer is currently making headlines. But how was it made? The producer said in an interview with the "Krone": "It was a total joke. I provided a few keywords and the direction it should take. ChatGPT did the rest. Then I copied the text into a music AI and had four different versions of it." The time required: 20 minutes.