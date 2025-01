The miracle of the forgotten players

Around 200 kilometers northwest of London, halfway to Leeds, the city of Nottingham with a population of 350,000 is not only famous for its legendary hero Robin Hood. In the 1970s and 80s, Nottingham was also an uncomfortable place for many major soccer clubs because it was difficult to play against. The only championship to date (1978) was won during this period, as was winning the European Cup twice (1979, 1980). The golden memories are fading even among the long-established fans of the Tricky Trees. Incidentally, the nickname comes from the tree in the club's crest, which symbolizes the nearby recreational area - hence Nottingham FOREST.