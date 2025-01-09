Court now threatens Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Pipeline never in operation

Nord Stream 2 AG is owned by the Russian Gazprom Group. It was intended to supply Russian gas through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The pipeline, which cost almost 10 billion euros and was 1200 kilometers long with two strings, was completed but never put into operation. The controversial gas deal was put on hold following Russia's attack on Ukraine in February 2022. One of the two pipe strings was destroyed in an attack at the beginning of September 2022, as were the two strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that had already been put into operation.