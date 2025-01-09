Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dangerous find

Real hand grenade rolled out of scrap heap

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 15:16

A conscientious excavator driver discovered a hand grenade in a pile of waste at the "Grüne Tonne" recycling center near Neunkirchen. His reaction was exemplary. The police and demining service were alerted immediately and the dangerous ammunition was safely removed. 

0 Kommentare

A chance find in the "green garbage can". What could have ended explosively, fortunately turned out to be harmless thanks to the responsible actions of an employee. The trained eye of an excavator driver could not fail to notice that a hand grenade suddenly rolled out of a pile of scrap metal.

"It would have been unthinkable if he had driven over the grenade with his wheel loader," says Gerd Hettlinger, Managing Director of the "Grüne Tonne". He immediately informed the nearest police station in Scharzau am Steinfeld, who were quickly on the scene. "The police recognized from a photo that it was a practice grenade and therefore posed no immediate danger," says Hettlinger. Shortly afterwards, the grenade was picked up by the demining service and destroyed. Unfortunately, it is no longer possible to determine in retrospect who ultimately threw away this explosive find.


Great underestimated danger: lithium-ion batteries

Time and again, dangerous situations and finds occur at the green garbage can. A hand grenade was discovered once before. And even then, we were very lucky that nothing happened. 

Old lithium-ion batteries from e-scooters or e-bikes, which are disposed of in normal household waste by irresponsible citizens, are increasingly turning out to be another huge problem because they are particularly dangerous. "They can easily catch fire and are very difficult to extinguish," says Hettlinger. They therefore also pose a great danger to waste disposal staff.

His urgent appeal: "Please always take batteries to the collection point". 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf