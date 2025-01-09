Dangerous find
Real hand grenade rolled out of scrap heap
A conscientious excavator driver discovered a hand grenade in a pile of waste at the "Grüne Tonne" recycling center near Neunkirchen. His reaction was exemplary. The police and demining service were alerted immediately and the dangerous ammunition was safely removed.
A chance find in the "green garbage can". What could have ended explosively, fortunately turned out to be harmless thanks to the responsible actions of an employee. The trained eye of an excavator driver could not fail to notice that a hand grenade suddenly rolled out of a pile of scrap metal.
"It would have been unthinkable if he had driven over the grenade with his wheel loader," says Gerd Hettlinger, Managing Director of the "Grüne Tonne". He immediately informed the nearest police station in Scharzau am Steinfeld, who were quickly on the scene. "The police recognized from a photo that it was a practice grenade and therefore posed no immediate danger," says Hettlinger. Shortly afterwards, the grenade was picked up by the demining service and destroyed. Unfortunately, it is no longer possible to determine in retrospect who ultimately threw away this explosive find.
Great underestimated danger: lithium-ion batteries
Time and again, dangerous situations and finds occur at the green garbage can. A hand grenade was discovered once before. And even then, we were very lucky that nothing happened.
Old lithium-ion batteries from e-scooters or e-bikes, which are disposed of in normal household waste by irresponsible citizens, are increasingly turning out to be another huge problem because they are particularly dangerous. "They can easily catch fire and are very difficult to extinguish," says Hettlinger. They therefore also pose a great danger to waste disposal staff.
His urgent appeal: "Please always take batteries to the collection point".
