Dispute over speed limit
A2: FPÖ does not want to be “slowed down”
Election sweetener, last act of a politician or important initiative? Since the speed limit of 80 km/h has been in force on the A2 near Wiener Neudorf, there has been controversy. But how long will the limit last?
FPÖ State Transport Councillor Udo Landbauer has now reacted with harsh criticism to the introduction of the "80 km/h chicane" on the four-lane southern freeway near Wiener Neudorf. The background: after decades of disputes, the Ministry of Transport and the Environment under the Green Party's Leonore Gewessler has now quickly given the green light for the permanent reduction of the speed limit.
Mayor sees advantages
Mayor Herbert Janschka (ÖVP) commented: "Everyone will benefit from this, because everyone suffers from the daily traffic jams on the outskirts of Vienna." FPÖ chairman Landbauer's opinion is clear: "This is unrealistic and an imposition for drivers. What is the point of having a well-developed four-lane highway if people are only then slowed down again? This is deliberate harassment of motorists by the Green Minister, who wants to create a monument to herself before she leaves office."
80 km/h on the south highway is unrealistic and an imposition. It's good that the poisonous green traffic policy will soon come to an end.
Landesvize und Verkehrslandesrat Udo Landbauer (FPÖ)
Bild: FPÖ
17 million euros for the highest noise barrier in the state
Landbauer cannot understand Janschka's arguments that this is important noise protection for the planned residents. A whopping 17 million euros had previously been invested in the construction of Austria's highest noise barrier. On 15 January 2020, Janschka wrote on his personal mayoral blog on the Internet: "Construction work is due to start in a few months. Where it is currently very loud (up to three times the permitted level), it will not be absolutely quiet, but it will be bearable. And where the highway noise is moderate but annoying today, it will be quiet."
17 million euros for noise barrier
Robert Stania, a local councillor from the Freedom Party in Wiener Neudorf, reminds Mayor Herbert Janschka of his statements from back then and continues: "I hear from many citizens that the new 80 has not led to any noticeable improvement in noise pollution on this route. And since the noise barrier has been in place, it has become even louder in other parts of the town."
"Leonore Gewessler has an expiration date"
His party colleague Udo Landbauer is already announcing the apparent end of the speed reduction that has just been imposed. "Because the measure contradicts the fundamental purpose of a highway, namely fast and efficient traffic. It's a good thing that Leonore Gewessler's poisonous green traffic policy has an expiration date," concludes the FPÖ leader.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.