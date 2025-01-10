A2: FPÖ does not want to be “slowed down”

17 million euros for the highest noise barrier in the state

Landbauer cannot understand Janschka's arguments that this is important noise protection for the planned residents. A whopping 17 million euros had previously been invested in the construction of Austria's highest noise barrier. On 15 January 2020, Janschka wrote on his personal mayoral blog on the Internet: "Construction work is due to start in a few months. Where it is currently very loud (up to three times the permitted level), it will not be absolutely quiet, but it will be bearable. And where the highway noise is moderate but annoying today, it will be quiet."