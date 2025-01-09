Big flea market
The book flea market in Amstetten, which is unique in its abundance throughout Eastern Austria, has been an institution for 50 years.
In the spirit of the Don Bosco order, the Salesian parish Herz Jesu invites you to a book, record and CD flea market in the large parish hall from January 11 to 13. An almost inexhaustible treasure trove awaits the guests.
The event is a special kind of anniversary: 100 years ago, the Salesians celebrated the first Holy Mass in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, which was still under construction. Father Hermann Sandberger looks back on the tradition with joy and praises the lasting impact of the work. The proceeds from the flea market go towards the maintenance and further development of the children's and youth recreation center.
Organizer Christian Winkler and his team invest many hours in collecting and sorting the donations, which come from the region, but also from Vienna and the Waldviertel. Every year there are more than 20,000 books, supplemented by records, CDs and even antique treasures - such as a scientific book from the 18th century.
A good time at the Don Bosco home
Winkler's commitment has personal roots: "It's a way of giving thanks for a wonderful childhood and youth at the Don Bosco Home." His memories of the youth group, youth discos and lively church services characterize his dedication to the flea market, which has long since become a cultural highlight in the region. Anyone wishing to donate flea market goods at the last minute can drop them off directly at the parish or contact the team to arrange collection. Information by telephone: 0664/307 13 37.
