A good time at the Don Bosco home

Winkler's commitment has personal roots: "It's a way of giving thanks for a wonderful childhood and youth at the Don Bosco Home." His memories of the youth group, youth discos and lively church services characterize his dedication to the flea market, which has long since become a cultural highlight in the region. Anyone wishing to donate flea market goods at the last minute can drop them off directly at the parish or contact the team to arrange collection. Information by telephone: 0664/307 13 37.