The city bus is set for a new start in Amstetten

Also longer on Saturdays

One of the most important changes is the extension of travel times. "We are starting earlier and running longer," says Deputy Mayor Markus Brandstetter happily. The first buses will therefore start running before 6 a.m. from July 1 and will also run after 7 p.m. The connection to the train station will also be improved. "The arrival times of the buses are based on the most important connections," assures Brandstetter. Bus services will also be extended on Saturdays. While it currently ends at 12.30 p.m., the service will be extended to 7 p.m. in future.