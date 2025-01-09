Improved service
The city bus is set for a new start in Amstetten
More routes, longer journeys, all-electric: the Amstetten city bus service will be significantly expanded from July 1st.
With numerous improvements on board, the Amstetten city bus is set to travel through the district capital from the start of the summer vacations. This is when the "CityBus Neu" project is to be implemented.
Also longer on Saturdays
One of the most important changes is the extension of travel times. "We are starting earlier and running longer," says Deputy Mayor Markus Brandstetter happily. The first buses will therefore start running before 6 a.m. from July 1 and will also run after 7 p.m. The connection to the train station will also be improved. "The arrival times of the buses are based on the most important connections," assures Brandstetter. Bus services will also be extended on Saturdays. While it currently ends at 12.30 p.m., the service will be extended to 7 p.m. in future.
In addition, the CityBus, which has been running through Amstetten since 1992, will have a seventh route that runs from the train station along Reichsstraße to the east. "It is primarily intended as a connection for businesses and local residents," explains the Deputy Mayor. For the most heavily used lines 1, 3 and 4, the frequency will be increased in the mornings and evenings.
110,000 kilometers more
The annual performance is to increase from 230,000 to 340,000 kilometers - with operating costs remaining the same, according to the city hall. The buses will then run purely on electricity from the municipal utilities.
