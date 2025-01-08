Talks before the start
Blue-Black: Stocker wants to accept Kickl’s offer
The first blue-black federal government is on the horizon. After the blue party leader Herbert Kickl gave the green light for negotiations with the ÖVP on Tuesday evening, ÖVP leader Christian Stocker has now made an initial statement. Stocker stated that he wanted to talk to Kickl, but made a clear commitment to the European Union and the fight against National Socialism.
The negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP continue to gather pace. After the Freedom Party chairman Herbert Kickl had already extended an invitation to his counterpart, Christian Stocker, after the blue presidency the day before, the two could meet as early as Wednesday. In an initial statement on Wednesday, Stocker confirmed that he had "cooled down" and was ready for talks with Kickl. The first substantive negotiations are apparently already planned for Friday.
Party leaders want to be honest
In an initial statement, Stocker also explained that Austria's sovereignty must be preserved, European interests bundled and cooperation forged. What is needed is partnership instead of isolation and a remembrance of our own history and the fight against National Socialism. Stocker wants "honest statements" on these conditions in the talks with Kickl. As is well known, Kickl has already declared in advance that he wants to "govern Austria honestly".
Stocker: "Now it's time to decide: Should this country go to new elections or not? I am not afraid of elections, but I believe that it would be better for the country if things were different." This is the sole reason why he will now hold talks with Herbert Kickl.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
