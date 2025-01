Out of service? What your Christmas tree is still good for now

Please don't just throw the Christmas tree away: "You can still do a lot with it after Christmas," says herbal expert Elisabeth Teufner, "it would be a shame not to use its valuable ingredients. It's a real medicinal tree." Provided that fir, spruce, pine and co. are unsprayed and organic, they can still be of good use for health, cooking and bathing. Conventional trees from the trade, on the other hand, can often be contaminated with pesticides.