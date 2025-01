They were already the best in the world as teenagers!

"Everyone dreams of lifting this trophy - I can't believe it, it feels surreal," said the man from Warrington, a town of 200,000 people between Liverpool and Manchester. Thanks to his success, he is not only the new number two in the world rankings, but has also cashed in the equivalent of 602,000 euros in prize money. And joins the ranks of dozens of teenagers who have amazed the sporting world with their achievements - the "Krone" provides an overview ...