Kickl enters coalition talks with this plan

FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl was hopeful after his meeting with Alexander Van der Bellen. At the beginning of October, he did not yet know that the Federal President would give Karl Nehammer the mandate to form a government. More than three months later, during which it had been quiet around the FPÖ apart from the usual cross-calls, Herbert Kickl is back in the spotlight. And with the best cards in his hand that a blue party boss has ever had. The game can begin again. Victory, and with it the prize of the office of Federal Chancellor, can hardly be taken away from Kickl.