Austrians defend themselves against cheating accusations!

Meanwhile, Daniel Tschofenig was relaxed: "They can spy as much as they want. We have nothing to hide." "It is quite normal when one nation dominates to such an extent that the others get nervous and hope that there is something," explained Andreas Goldberger on ORF. "The others are trying to find something, but the suits are constantly being checked, I'm sure everything complies with the regulations," said ex-ski jumper Gregor Schlierenzauer.