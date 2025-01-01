An outlook
What the year 2025 holds for Burgenland
From the state elections and the Pucher trial to the new lake opening and musical fun on the lake stage in Mörbisch. The "Krone" knows what the people of Burgenland can expect in the new year.
The parties like to use dramatic phrases to mobilize their voters. A "directional decision" is always invoked, even if the danger of losing power is not too great. In Burgenland, however, there could be really drastic changes this time and the personnel merry-go-round could really turn:
Majority wobbles
According to the latest poll, the SPÖ's absolute majority is shaky. However, it is not just about Hans Peter Doskozil as a person, but also about his form of politics. Not since Theodor Kery has a head of state practiced such an "independent Burgenland way" - from the minimum wage to the care model to state housing. The opposition was usually fiercely critical.
The decisive factor, however, is how Burgenland's voters vote in the elections. If Doskozil fails to secure an absolute majority, he will have to forge a coalition - most likely with the FPÖ or the Greens. If he fails to do so, his political career could be over. The SPÖ would then also be threatened with a switch to the hard opposition bench - for the first time since 1945.
FPÖ as the winner?
This could happen if the FPÖ's recent rise in the polls continues. With top candidate Norbert Hofer, the Freedom Party could come second in Burgenland for the first time. If there is a majority with the ÖVP, he could become the second blue state governor in Austria after Mario Kunasek in Styria - a historic opportunity. However, if the FPÖ ends up in opposition again, the disappointment would be huge. Perhaps that would be a reason for Hofer to think again about running in the 2028 federal presidential election, even though he has recently ruled it out.
ÖVP likely to lose
Losses are predicted for the ÖVP. To make matters worse, the government negotiations at federal level tend to create headwinds in the election campaign. If the coalition agreement includes an increase in property tax, for example, this would be a heavy burden. After all, the ÖVP in Burgenland fought fiercely against the planned building land tax. A further burden on landowners would certainly not go down well. If it only comes third, then there is probably only one lifeline left for provincial party leader Christian Sagartz before the end of politics. A coalition with the FPÖ as provincial deputy, if that works out mathematically.
Small parties have a hard time
According to the survey, the return of the Greens to parliament is in doubt. If they remain below the 4-percent threshold, it will be tight for lead candidate Anja Haider-Wallner. If they make it in, they could even win a government office in a coalition with the SPÖ.
It will be difficult for the other candidates: according to the latest poll, both Géza Molnár's Hausverstand list and the Neos party with top candidate Christoph Schneider will need an extremely strong campaign finish to make it into the state parliament after all.
Commerzialbank trial starts without ex-bank boss Pucher:
The biggest trial to date in the Commerzialbank Mattersburg case will take place in Eisenstadt from January 14. The defendants are former board member Franziska Klikovits and three entrepreneurs. Former bank CEO Martin Pucher will not appear in court as he is unfit to stand trial for health reasons.
Musical fun: Bee Gees disco fever is the order of the day on the Mörbisch Lake Stage
"Saturday Night Fever" is on the program at the Mörbisch Lake Festival from July 10 to August 16. Visitors can look forward to the great hits of the Bee Gees. Advance sales are excellent: 80,000 tickets had already been sold before Christmas. Other cultural highlights in Burgenland 2025: "Tales from the Vienna Woods" from July 1 to 27 at the Kobersdorfer Schlossspiele and "The Flying Dutchman" from July 9 to August 23 at the St. Margarethen quarry.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
