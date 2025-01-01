What the year 2025 holds for Burgenland

FPÖ as the winner?

This could happen if the FPÖ's recent rise in the polls continues. With top candidate Norbert Hofer, the Freedom Party could come second in Burgenland for the first time. If there is a majority with the ÖVP, he could become the second blue state governor in Austria after Mario Kunasek in Styria - a historic opportunity. However, if the FPÖ ends up in opposition again, the disappointment would be huge. Perhaps that would be a reason for Hofer to think again about running in the 2028 federal presidential election, even though he has recently ruled it out.