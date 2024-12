ÖVP: A nail-biter for the mayoral party

The ÖVP Lower Austria is considered the not-so-secret center of power in Austria. However, the party's former strength is probably also its greatest weakness at the moment. The problem began with the handover from Erwin Pröll to Johanna Mikl-Leitner. There was talk of "big shoes" and a "difficult legacy" - but then "Hanni" achieved the unbelievable: she was able to hold on to the absolute for the People's Party in 2019 and continue to govern with a similar self-image as Pröll once did. However, the second and third tiers were apparently overlooked. There is not much left of the shark's teeth in terms of personnel, and the party is increasingly biting its teeth when it comes to filling posts.