How do you avoid the end-of-year blues?

At the end of each calendar year, people have the ineradicable habit of weighing up all the positive and negative aspects of the last 365 days of their lives and drawing up a final balance sheet. Depending on the outcome, this results in euphoria or dejection on New Year's Eve. How realistic this self-assessment is depends subjectively on each individual who makes this calculation for themselves, and yet there are proven strategies for avoiding the end-of-year blues: