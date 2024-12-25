“I want to get back into the top 100”

Christmas in New Zealand

After celebrating Christmas in Auckland (Nzl) with her mother Heike and brother Alex, who is currently also her touring coach, Julia will also be playing in the WTA 250 tournament there from December 30. "I can still play six tournaments with a protected ranking until mid-March," explains Austria's former number one. "That's why I'll also be playing in the main competition at the Australian Open." Six chances to collect as many points as possible for the world rankings. "Ideally, I'd like to be ranked around 200th again afterwards so that I can then play the Paris qualifiers. By the end of the year, however, I want to be back in the top 100 in the world," says Julia.