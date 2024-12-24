A fuss about posters
Dispute over who can put up posters when and where
Christmas wishes as election advertising, posters instead of billboards or simply putting up election posters in the neighboring community? During election campaigns, many things are criticized and every move made by opposing parties is monitored with suspicious eyes. Especially when it comes to advertising.
In Bad Vöslau, the Flammer list has just come up against two large SPÖ election posters. Mayor Christian Flammer is annoyed that the citizens should not be exposed to a flood of election posters during Advent. A gentlemen's agreement in this regard was reached in 2019.
Christmas wishes or election advertising after all?
For SPÖ city party chairman Stefan Rabits, however, these posters with Christmas wishes are not election advertising. "This is a nationwide campaign by the association of municipal representatives, over which we have no influence."
Mödling's FPÖ top candidate Harald Thau is fuming because his posters were removed in the neighboring town of Wiener Neudorf: "Mayor Herbert Janschka is disregarding basic rights and state laws - even the self-proclaimed local emperor is not above the law!" Janschka had also declared at the municipal council meeting that he would have all FPÖ and SPÖ election posters removed. Which he did, but only those of "non-local" parties. Janschka is now annoyed: "There has long been an agreement in Mödling that no election posters will be put up because it spoils the townscape," explains the mayor. He finds simply switching to the neighboring municipality and putting up posters there "brazen".
And in Leobersdorf, the SPÖ criticizes Liste Zukunft Leobersdorf, because it is also not adhering to the agreements made. Large billboards have already been erected in the local area. For Florian Detter from Liste Zukunft Leobersdorf, this is a question of interpretation: "The agreement reached in October only concerns poster stands, not billboards."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.