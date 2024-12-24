Dispute over who can put up posters when and where

Mödling's FPÖ top candidate Harald Thau is fuming because his posters were removed in the neighboring town of Wiener Neudorf: "Mayor Herbert Janschka is disregarding basic rights and state laws - even the self-proclaimed local emperor is not above the law!" Janschka had also declared at the municipal council meeting that he would have all FPÖ and SPÖ election posters removed. Which he did, but only those of "non-local" parties. Janschka is now annoyed: "There has long been an agreement in Mödling that no election posters will be put up because it spoils the townscape," explains the mayor. He finds simply switching to the neighboring municipality and putting up posters there "brazen".