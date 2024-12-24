Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

A fuss about posters

Dispute over who can put up posters when and where

Nachrichten
24.12.2024 11:00

Christmas wishes as election advertising, posters instead of billboards or simply putting up election posters in the neighboring community? During election campaigns, many things are criticized and every move made by opposing parties is monitored with suspicious eyes. Especially when it comes to advertising.

0 Kommentare

In Bad Vöslau, the Flammer list has just come up against two large SPÖ election posters. Mayor Christian Flammer is annoyed that the citizens should not be exposed to a flood of election posters during Advent. A gentlemen's agreement in this regard was reached in 2019.

Christmas wishes or election advertising after all?

For SPÖ city party chairman Stefan Rabits, however, these posters with Christmas wishes are not election advertising. "This is a nationwide campaign by the association of municipal representatives, over which we have no influence."

Mödling's FPÖ top candidate Harald Thau is fuming because his posters were removed in the neighboring town of Wiener Neudorf: "Mayor Herbert Janschka is disregarding basic rights and state laws - even the self-proclaimed local emperor is not above the law!" Janschka had also declared at the municipal council meeting that he would have all FPÖ and SPÖ election posters removed. Which he did, but only those of "non-local" parties. Janschka is now annoyed: "There has long been an agreement in Mödling that no election posters will be put up because it spoils the townscape," explains the mayor. He finds simply switching to the neighboring municipality and putting up posters there "brazen".

And in Leobersdorf, the SPÖ criticizes Liste Zukunft Leobersdorf, because it is also not adhering to the agreements made. Large billboards have already been erected in the local area. For Florian Detter from Liste Zukunft Leobersdorf, this is a question of interpretation: "The agreement reached in October only concerns poster stands, not billboards." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf