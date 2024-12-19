Conflict with Apple
EU Commission demands: iPhone must become more open
The EU Commission is urging Apple to open up the iPhone even more to rivals. This should allow computer watches, headphones or digital glasses from other manufacturers to work better with the phone. Apple countered that some companies wanted to use the provisions of the new EU DMA law to gain access to user data.
According to the DMA (Digital Markets Act), operators of large platforms are not allowed to give themselves an advantage. On this basis, the Commission's proposals demand, among other things, that technology from other providers should be put on an equal footing with Apple's own devices when it comes to notifications, file transfer and audio functions, for example.
"Data-hungry companies"
In return, Apple warned that there are "data-hungry" companies - and referred specifically to the Facebook group Meta. The latter has so far submitted 15 requests for deep access, which would weaken the protection of user data. Meta replied that Apple always referred to data protection for no reason when the company was accused of anti-competitive behavior.
If Apple were to agree to all Meta requests, Meta would be able to see all user messages and emails, all photos, all calendar requests and data on every call via Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the iPhone company emphasized.
Meta and Apple have been at loggerheads for some time
Meta is a direct competitor of Apple in the digital glasses business. The companies have already been at loggerheads over data protection issues in the past. Currently, Apple's own devices such as the Apple Watch computer watch or AirPods headphones have more functions in combination with iPhones than competing technology. Apple sees the use of such innovations as part of the competition.
