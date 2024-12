Val Gardena/Gröden: Canadian fastest, ÖSV racers behind

Canadian James Crawford was the fastest in the second downhill training run in Val Gardena/Gröden, just ahead of Mattia Casse. In the end, Crawford was 0.08 seconds ahead of the Italian, who had set the fastest time the day before. Andreas Ploier (+0.52) was the best of the Austrian ski team, finishing tenth in Wednesday's timed run, while Stefan Babinsky (+0.54) was eleventh.