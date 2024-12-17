Mikaela Shiffrin: Now the worst case scenario looms!

Failure on the way to an anniversary victory

Shiffrin crashed at the end of November in the giant slalom in Killington on her way to her 100th victory. Among other things, she tore her oblique abdominal muscles - an injury for which there are few precedents in skiing, she said. She is not in much pain and can walk slowly or climb stairs. However, it is too early to say when and whether she will be able to race again this season.