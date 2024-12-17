Vorteilswelt
Nasty muscle injury

Mikaela Shiffrin: Now the worst case scenario looms!

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 16:56

It is still completely unclear when ski star Mikaela Shiffrin will return to the World Cup. Her injury in the abdominal area is apparently more serious than expected. The US American has now even hinted at not competing in any more races this winter.

"I think if everything had gone perfectly and the drainage had simply been removed, we would have been pretty sure that the season would have been possible," she told the skiracing.com portal.

In other words: if the healing process had gone differently, she would have been confident that she would still be able to race this winter. "It just depends on how I improve in the coming weeks and months."

Failure on the way to an anniversary victory
Shiffrin crashed at the end of November in the giant slalom in Killington on her way to her 100th victory. Among other things, she tore her oblique abdominal muscles - an injury for which there are few precedents in skiing, she said. She is not in much pain and can walk slowly or climb stairs. However, it is too early to say when and whether she will be able to race again this season.

Although she still doesn't know exactly how the injury came about, she knows exactly what led to her fall. "I should have been more on my outside ski," she said. "You're skiing at the limit and there are fine lines in this sport. There's only a few centimetres difference between a fall like that and the best time in a run."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

