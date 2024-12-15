Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Unrest feared

Iran: Veto against hardline headscarf law

Nachrichten
15.12.2024 16:29

Massoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, vetoed the headscarf law passed by parliament on Sunday and called in the National Security Council. Pezeshkian fears new unrest.

0 Kommentare

According to a report in the daily newspaper "Hamshahri", presidential advisor Ali Rabiei justified this step with the social impact that the law could have.

The council is the Islamic Republic's highest decision-making body on security issues. Pezeshkian hopes that the law will be at least partially revised there.

Iran's President Massoud Pezeshkian (Bild: APA/AFP )
Iran's President Massoud Pezeshkian
(Bild: APA/AFP )

Severe penalties threatened, no exceptions for celebrities
The headscarf law passed by Islamic hardliners in parliament provides for severe fines or the denial of public services for women who do not comply with the headscarf requirement. Celebrities are to be punished particularly severely: They face bans from their profession and from leaving the country, as well as the confiscation of up to five percent of their assets.

Law now on ice for the time being
Following fierce criticism in the country, including within the government, the implementation of the law has been put on hold for the time being. Pezeshkian is also against the law, as he fears not only social resistance but also new unrest.

Power struggle between hardliners and moderates
Observers also see the dispute over the law as a power struggle between hardliners and moderates and, as a result, a serious challenge for Pezeshkian. If he is unable to prevail against the hardliners, the continuation of the moderate course he promised during the election campaign would also be jeopardized.

Mass protests for "woman, life, freedom"
Many women in Iran's major cities no longer adhere to the strict Islamic dress code in protest. The trend followed the mass protests in the fall of 2022 under the slogan "Woman, Life, Freedom".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf