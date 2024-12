When Christmas becomes a mental burden

The death of a partner or parent. And perhaps the threat to your own existence from the flood. Or the loss of a job and all prospects. Many Austrians have had a challenging year. And now Christmas too! While others are demonstratively wallowing in family happiness, those who don't (or no longer) have that are suffering from feelings of sadness and Christmas blues. You're surrounded by people at work, but on Christmas Eve you're swallowed up by loneliness.