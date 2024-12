Who could succeed Cardinal Christoph Schönborn

We know that the fisherman's shoes are big. But so are those of the Cardinal and Archbishop of Vienna. Like Franz Cardinal König before him, Christoph Schönborn has left his mark on the Church of Vienna and - if the regional bishops will forgive me - the entire country. Schönborn's era will only be worthily and correctly classified in church history with the necessary distance. Today it can be clearly stated that Schönborn eluded the usual conservative-here, progressive-there divisions. He is a great intellectual and a philanthropist at the same time, the likes of which are rarely or never seen in combination.