The folk band Faun wanted to awaken sexual energy

It was also a special evening for the musicians themselves. "Our singer Laura Fella has been back with us for what feels like ages," Faun frontman Oliver Paude breathed to the enthusiastic audience. The reason for her absence from the stage? Most gratifying! The 35-year-old became a mother just a few weeks ago. Fella's vocals wowed the audience - but perhaps fans of the medieval musicians will soon have to do without the German's singing skills again. Because in the middle of the concert, Faun performed a "fertility ritual". "We want to bring out your sexual energy," said Paude with a wink.