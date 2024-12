WhatsApp: Beware of this new scam!

Around 86 percent of Austrians, i.e. around 7.7 million people, use WhatsApp. This arouses the desires of scammers who hope to tap into a large audience relatively quickly and easily via the messenger service. Some scams, such as the grandchild or nephew trick, in which a supposed relative pretends to be in need and asks for financial support, are now well known and therefore easy to expose; others, on the other hand, are more difficult to see through, as a new perfidious scam shows.