Italy leads ranking
ÖBB in fourth place in EU comparison
ÖBB achieved fourth place in a comparison of European railroad companies. In its report, the T&E organization evaluated criteria such as price and reliability. The Italian Trenitalia took the top places, followed by the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and the Czech Regiojet.
ÖBB even secured the top spot in the sub-ranking for night trains. The predominantly private Westbahn, which operates on the western route in Austria, was not included in the analysis. Deutsche Bahn (DB) only came 16th in the comparison of 27 railroad companies. Regiojet, the third-placed company, connects Prague with Vienna, among other places, and impresses above all with its low prices.
Higher prices do not correlate with better service
"Our analysis shows that ticket prices do not correlate with higher service quality," write the authors of the organization T&E, which is committed to sustainable transport.
"While ÖBB and Trenitalia offer good value for money, operators such as Eurostar charge almost twice the average European price per kilometer, but still do not offer better services," they said on Monday.
Eurostar takes last place
Eurostar, which runs high-speed trains from London through the Eurotunnel, came last in the study. The main reasons for this are high ticket prices, but also poor reliability.
The non-governmental organization called on states to invest in the rail network in order to improve reliability. The fees for rail operators should also be reduced in order to make tickets cheaper.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.