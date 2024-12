Child’s skeleton first appeared in the 80s

It will be the undisputed number one topic of conversation today, and not just in the corridors and classes of the Vöcklabruck sports and integration secondary school: The partially mummified child's skeleton, which - as the "Krone" reported in detail in Saturday's edition - came to light on Friday in a storage room in the basement of the school. While the school was still in session, police officers from the homicide squad of the State Office of Criminal Investigation attended to the disturbing discovery - in plain clothes so as not to frighten the pupils.