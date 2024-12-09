State environmental advocate:
On the occasion of World Soil Day, Tyrol's Deputy Provincial Environmental Ombudsman Walter Tschon is campaigning for "net zero soil consumption". He also points out that natural soil is an important form of flood protection.
There is an "international day of ..." almost every day. On December 5, it is World Soil Day every year. Walter Tschon, Deputy Provincial Environmental Advocate in Tyrol, takes this as an opportunity to draw attention to the importance of this natural resource: "Soils are the essential basis for biodiversity and food production, they play a key role in ensuring food security for mankind and supplying clean water and energy."
We would have liked to see more far-reaching legal changes such as the activation of vacant land, the unsealing of land and the anchoring of the net-zero soil consumption target.
Walter Tschon
"Healthy soil stores 200 liters of water"
Following the devastating storms in the summer, Tschon also points out that soils are also indispensable as natural flood protection. He calculates: "A healthy soil can store around 200 liters of water per square meter. Soils are also important allies in climate protection. Around 840 megatons of carbon are stored in Austria's soils, which corresponds to 40 years' worth of greenhouse gas emissions."
"EU renaturation law is a unique opportunity"
Once again, the Deputy Provincial Environmental Ombudsman is calling for "net zero soil consumption". And in the direction of politics, he states that "we would have liked to see more far-reaching legal changes such as the activation of vacant land, the unsealing of areas and the anchoring of the net zero land consumption target".
Tschon concludes by promoting the EU renaturation law: "This creates a unique opportunity to (re)establish intact ecosystems in order to counteract the climate and biodiversity crisis and ensure food security."
