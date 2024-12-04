Investigation in Italy
Benko alleged to be head of “mafia-like organization”
Following the raids in Italy, during which the Signa boss there was also placed under house arrest, a concrete accusation has now been made against René Benko. The public prosecutor's office in Trento suspects the Tyrolean entrepreneur and Signa founder of being the "leader of a mafia-like criminal organization". Nevertheless, Benko does not have to fear extradition.
According to the investigation files, the accusation is that the association in question was founded with the aim of obtaining concessions and permits in order to make unjustified profits.
Benko acted at the head of the "criminal organization" with the help of Bolzano tax consultant Heinz Peter Hager and entrepreneur Paolo Signoretti from the city of Rovereto, according to the Trentino public prosecutor's office. Hager is also chairman of the board of the Laura Private Foundation named after Benko's daughter.
Investigations against 77 people
A total of 77 people are under investigation, including five South Tyroleans. Eight people have been placed under house arrest. The public prosecutor's office is investigating corruption, criminal association, fraud and violation of official secrecy in Trento, Bolzano, Verona, Brescia, Milan, Pavia and Rome.
The head of the urban planning department in Bolzano, Daniela Eisenstecken, is suspected of having used her office to issue permits without adhering to the legal requirements, according to investigators. She is said to have played an important role in the alleged criminal organization. She is also said to have "compiled a dossier containing confidential information on administrative staff and public servants" in order to blackmail them.
Contracts in exchange for favors, gifts, cash payments?
According to the investigators, the entrepreneurs involved allegedly obtained public contracts by granting favors, gifts and cash payments to civil servants and administrative staff. The investigations are continuing. The presumption of innocence applies to all those involved.
Benko probably does not have to fear extradition
As far as Benko himself is concerned, the financial juggler still does not have to fear arrest or extradition. However, a formal decision on the Italians' "request" still has to be made by the detention and legal protection judge at Innsbruck Regional Court. This is likely to happen before Christmas, it was reported on Wednesday.
In any case, Benko will now be asked to make a statement as part of the ongoing "handover proceedings", regional court spokeswoman Birgit Fink told APA. As it is to be expected that the Tyrolean will not voluntarily go into custody south of the Brenner Pass, the arrest warrant will not be executed in Austria. After all, there is a constitutional provision that Austrian citizens may not be extradited for alleged offenses for which they can also be investigated in Austria, Fink emphasized.
"We are right in the middle of the mafia scene"
In reaction to the new accusations from Italy, Vice-Chancellor and Civil Service Minister Werner Kogler (Greens) also commented on Wednesday: "I can't say exactly what the accusations are in Italy. They sound lavish, but I can't verify that. We are right in the middle of the mafia scene," said the politician on the sidelines of a press conference in Vienna. "In any case, we didn't go to parties with Mr. Benko, we didn't shoot any deer. Perhaps they should take those who have basked in his light by the nose and direct their questions there, I will gladly participate. Maybe there needs to be a sub-committee."
The investigations by the public prosecutor's office in Trento into alleged corruption and construction speculation also concern the well-known South Tyrolean entrepreneur and SkyAlps boss Josef Gostner. Heliopolis AG, owned by the Trentino entrepreneur Paolo Signoretti, who is under house arrest, was commissioned with the work to extend the runway at Bolzano airport. According to the investigators, there was an agreement between the two to "mislead the inspection staff of the Italian civil aviation authority Enac by concealing the actual groundwater level in the area affected by the airport expansion". As a result of this approach, Gostner is said to have been granted permission to expand the runway.
