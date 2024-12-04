Benko alleged to be head of “mafia-like organization”

"We are right in the middle of the mafia scene"

In reaction to the new accusations from Italy, Vice-Chancellor and Civil Service Minister Werner Kogler (Greens) also commented on Wednesday: "I can't say exactly what the accusations are in Italy. They sound lavish, but I can't verify that. We are right in the middle of the mafia scene," said the politician on the sidelines of a press conference in Vienna. "In any case, we didn't go to parties with Mr. Benko, we didn't shoot any deer. Perhaps they should take those who have basked in his light by the nose and direct their questions there, I will gladly participate. Maybe there needs to be a sub-committee."