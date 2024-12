“Problem wolves can be removed more quickly”

While nature conservationists and animal rights activists are very disappointed, Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) is delighted that the protection status of the wolf has been lowered from "strictly protected" to "protected". This should make it possible to remove so-called "problem wolves" more quickly in future. "We have over 500 alpine pastures in Vorarlberg. The Alpine herdsmen and women deserve the best protection," commented the Governor on the decision at European level.