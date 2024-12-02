How Catholic schools still score today

Did you know that the Catholic Church was in charge of education until 1869? Even over the state school system. Only then did the state take over supervision. Catholic institutions still shape our education system today: "The Catholic Church is by far the largest provider of education in the private sector worldwide and is also in third place after China and India compared to national public education providers," says theologian Marie-Theres Igrec, designated head of education at the Austrian Conference of Religious Orders.