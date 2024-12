Kulturni dom in Bleiburg now strives for new paths

A breath of fresh air at the Kulturni dom (Slovenian for House of Culture) association in Bleiburg, which is home to Carinthia's second-largest concert venue. "We want to make our house a beacon in the region. Our aim is to create a cosmopolitan, vibrant venue for culture in all its facets, but also for education and sport," says the newly appointed Chairwoman Katja Mandl. She is following in the footsteps of her father Georg Mandl, who was chairman of the association for more than 30 years.