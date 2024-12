Brucknerhaus affair: Who will govern Linz in the future?

For weeks, the newspapers were full of reports about disastrous conditions in the provincial capital: as is well known, the then Mayor of Linz, Klaus Luger, pushed hard to get his preferred candidate, Dietmar Kerschbaum, into the head of the LIVA and the Brucknerhaus. When it was revealed that the SPÖ politician himself had sent the questions of a hearing commission to Kerschbaum, the red career was over.