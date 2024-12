Dispute over a lot of money: the new red-pink front

Those were the days: Neos MP Stefanie Krisper and SPÖ MP Jan Krainer staged themselves as a dream U-committee couple who would take down Sebastian Kurz. Neos deputy leader Niki Scherak and his counterpart Andreas Schieder cultivated a close parliamentary friendship. Neos lateral thinker Sepp Schellhorn supported Traiskirchen's mayor and SPÖ aspirant Andreas Babler in his efforts for healthy free school meals for all. Schellhorn was even briefly reprimanded for this by his strict party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger.