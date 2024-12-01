People of the heart
Gertraud Scheichl is the good soul at the Vinzibus
The "Krone" brings people of the heart who are committed to helping others in front of the curtain: one of them is Gertraud Scheichl. She has been involved with the "Vinzibus" food distribution service on wheels for many years.
There are countless phone calls. She often has to react quickly and find a replacement for the driver or kitchen.
Gertraud Scheichl (81) is the good soul of the Vinzibus, the place where people in need get a meal. The bus parks up at Mirabell Palace every evening. The service initiated by the Vinzi organization has been around for 24 years. There was only a short break once because of coronavirus.
Up to 50 people stand in the queue. Their life stories are bitter, often tragic. From the group of Ukrainian women to stranded people from Germany who have lost their jobs.
Gertraud Scheichl has been a helper from the very beginning. She coordinates the drivers and passengers and organizes the food.
Fewer food donations today
The list of monasteries that cook for the Vinzibus has recently become shorter and shorter: "There are only a handful left," says Scheichl. The Brothers of Mercy, St. Peter's, the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart and the Bishop's sausages from the Borromäum kitchen are firmly on the menu. Scheichl fills in the gaps with her tireless commitment. Through contacts from the parishes, she has also found private individuals who step in and fill 200 slices of bread. And if all else fails, she still has a pizzeria to fall back on.
"I worked out a bike for the services," says Scheichl. She has around 60 volunteers - from pensioners to professionals and students - in the pool for drivers and passengers. There always have to be two people, if only because of the tea canister that has to be carried.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
