Gertraud Scheichl is the good soul at the Vinzibus

Fewer food donations today

The list of monasteries that cook for the Vinzibus has recently become shorter and shorter: "There are only a handful left," says Scheichl. The Brothers of Mercy, St. Peter's, the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart and the Bishop's sausages from the Borromäum kitchen are firmly on the menu. Scheichl fills in the gaps with her tireless commitment. Through contacts from the parishes, she has also found private individuals who step in and fill 200 slices of bread. And if all else fails, she still has a pizzeria to fall back on.