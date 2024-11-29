Let's go
Winter hike in Reith through the Hölltal valley
Fancy a winter hike in the Seefeld region? The Frau-Häusl chapel, tucked away a little below the route, should also be a destination on this panoramic tour. So: let's get going!
The suggested route is an official winter hiking trail. You can find out whether it is currently open in the Seefeld region's winter sports report (www.seefeld.com).
In the middle of the week, it was perfectly passable, only nasty fog prevented the great views along the route.
Leisurely through the mostly sparse forest
From the parking lot or train station, we walk a few meters along the railroad line towards Seefeld, but before the underpass we take the path marked "Kaiserstand" on the right. This initially runs parallel to the Karwendelbahn, then branches off to the right at a fork in the route (always "Kaiserstand"). Now a road leads up through the forest in the opposite direction. At an altitude of around 1240 meters, don't overlook the Hans-Rainer-Steig trail on the right down to the Frau-Häusl chapel. If conditions permit, we hike down around 40 meters and past a picturesque waterfall to the chapel.
The route then leads back up to the road, which now leads more quickly up into the small Hölltal valley - a kind of ravine - then crosses the stream (highest point, around 1300 m) and from here leads downhill to a nearby viewing point with a bench and lounger.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Reith near Seefeld
- Starting point: Paid parking lot opposite the fire station on Römerstraße in Reith (around 1130 m) - cash only, machine does not change (billing at time intervals)
- Route: (asphalted) road (cleared winter hiking trail), (not cleared) path
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, Grödel, warm clothing
- Requirements: basic level of fitness
- Children: from 2 years
- Mountain buggy: yes (except for the climb to the chapel)
- Refreshment stops: Various in Reith (currently limited opening hours)
- Arrival by public transport: Karwendelbahn to Reith station directly at the starting point
- Elevation gain: around 170 m ascent/descent, entire loop; around 40 m additional ascent/descent to the Häusl chapel.
- Length: approx. 5 km entire loop; approx. 500 m additional to Häusl Chapel (there and back)
- Walking time: around 1 3/4 hours for the entire loop; around 15 minutes additional ascent and descent to the chapel
Then continue downhill on the road (no longer follow "Kaiserstand"), from the first houses on the asphalted access road. We reach the Roman road - turn right and return to the starting point in the village.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.