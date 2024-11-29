Winter hike in Reith through the Hölltal valley

Leisurely through the mostly sparse forest

From the parking lot or train station, we walk a few meters along the railroad line towards Seefeld, but before the underpass we take the path marked "Kaiserstand" on the right. This initially runs parallel to the Karwendelbahn, then branches off to the right at a fork in the route (always "Kaiserstand"). Now a road leads up through the forest in the opposite direction. At an altitude of around 1240 meters, don't overlook the Hans-Rainer-Steig trail on the right down to the Frau-Häusl chapel. If conditions permit, we hike down around 40 meters and past a picturesque waterfall to the chapel.