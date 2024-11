Starnacht: “All respect” for the trio of sisters

"We are very proud and happy that we were able to win these local bands for our star night in the Ostbucht", says organizer and ipmedia managing director Gerry Zmölnig in an interview with the "Kärntner Krone". Even though there are still a few months to go until the traditional summer music highlight, preparations are in full swing. "Since, or rather during the last Star Night at Lake Wörthersee."