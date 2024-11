How the “Krone” helped save a jewel 40 years ago

It was Siberian cold and the trees, which had been bare for a long time, were facing a fiercer winter than they had seen for years. It was getting colder by the day, and when a star march set off on December 8, 40 years ago, into the floodplain forests near Hainburg, which were acutely threatened by deforestation, the ground was frozen. Inside the thicket, the first campfires blazed, warming the hearts and hopes of the courageous occupiers - initially only dozens, then hundreds and finally tens of thousands.