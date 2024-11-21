Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Successful application

This Carinthian dances across the “Dancing Stars” floor

Nachrichten
21.11.2024 16:00

A dream is coming true for Carinthian dance teacher René Puglnig: he will soon be sweeping across the "Dancing Stars" floor for the first time and competing for a place in the next season.

0 Kommentare

The "Krone" recently visited René Puglnig in his NDCFIT dance studio, and now you will be able to follow the 40-year-old from Villach on television! Because Puglnig is taking part in "Dancing Stars - Das Casting" as an amateur. He had to prevail against more than 800 applicants!

René Puglnig was able to impress and is now fighting for a place as a professional! (Bild: Klaus Titzer)
René Puglnig was able to impress and is now fighting for a place as a professional!
(Bild: Klaus Titzer)

The dancer, who actually comes from a background in competitive acrobatics, opened his first studio in Villach in 2019 and has also been dancing under his direction in Klagenfurt since the beginning of the year. For René Puglnig, taking part is a long-cherished dream that is now coming true: "I've been watching 'Dancing Stars' since the first season. Dancing with real standard and Latin dance professionals is a dream come true."

They all want it: to be part of the next season of "Dancing Stars"! (Bild: Klaus Titzer)
They all want it: to be part of the next season of "Dancing Stars"!
(Bild: Klaus Titzer)
The Carinthian was able to prevail against 800 applicants. (Bild: Klaus Titzer)
The Carinthian was able to prevail against 800 applicants.
(Bild: Klaus Titzer)

In the new ORF format "Dancing Stars - Das Casting" (Fridays at 8:15 pm on ORF 1), ten amateur dancers venture into unfamiliar territory to train with professional dancers. Together, they will compete for two coveted spots for the professional dancers in the next season of "Dancing Stars", which will be broadcast from March 2025. One of these candidates will be René Puglnig. "Viewers can look forward to seeing how he performs on the unfamiliar dance floor," says the popular dance show.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf