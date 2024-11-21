Successful application
This Carinthian dances across the “Dancing Stars” floor
A dream is coming true for Carinthian dance teacher René Puglnig: he will soon be sweeping across the "Dancing Stars" floor for the first time and competing for a place in the next season.
The "Krone" recently visited René Puglnig in his NDCFIT dance studio, and now you will be able to follow the 40-year-old from Villach on television! Because Puglnig is taking part in "Dancing Stars - Das Casting" as an amateur. He had to prevail against more than 800 applicants!
The dancer, who actually comes from a background in competitive acrobatics, opened his first studio in Villach in 2019 and has also been dancing under his direction in Klagenfurt since the beginning of the year. For René Puglnig, taking part is a long-cherished dream that is now coming true: "I've been watching 'Dancing Stars' since the first season. Dancing with real standard and Latin dance professionals is a dream come true."
In the new ORF format "Dancing Stars - Das Casting" (Fridays at 8:15 pm on ORF 1), ten amateur dancers venture into unfamiliar territory to train with professional dancers. Together, they will compete for two coveted spots for the professional dancers in the next season of "Dancing Stars", which will be broadcast from March 2025. One of these candidates will be René Puglnig. "Viewers can look forward to seeing how he performs on the unfamiliar dance floor," says the popular dance show.
