This Carinthian dances across the “Dancing Stars” floor

In the new ORF format "Dancing Stars - Das Casting" (Fridays at 8:15 pm on ORF 1), ten amateur dancers venture into unfamiliar territory to train with professional dancers. Together, they will compete for two coveted spots for the professional dancers in the next season of "Dancing Stars", which will be broadcast from March 2025. One of these candidates will be René Puglnig. "Viewers can look forward to seeing how he performs on the unfamiliar dance floor," says the popular dance show.