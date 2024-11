There may be a treasure in your wallet

The right wallet for the world's most expensive coin has not yet been made. No wonder, the Australian "Red Kangaroo" is neither suitable for the supermarket nor for the chewing gum machine. It is not only so valuable because of its rarity, but simply because of its size. With a diameter of 80 centimeters and a thickness of twelve centimeters, it weighs a proud ton. The value of the material alone (9999 gold) is around 38 million euros. Due to its incredible size, however, it is highly questionable whether this object even qualifies as a coin.