Kosovo scandal: UEFA’s verdict is final!

Romania fined and sent off

Romania finished first in Group C2 with 18 points from six games and will be promoted to League B, while Kosovo finished second with 12 points and will play in the promotion relegation play-off in the spring. The Romanian association must pay a total fine of 128,000 euros for the behavior of its fans, and the Romanians must also play their next home game in front of empty stands, UEFA announced on Wednesday. Kosovo received a fine of 6,000 euros.