Kosovo scandal: UEFA’s verdict is final!
The UEFA Disciplinary Committee has awarded the abandoned Nations League match in Bucharest between Romania and Kosovo 3:0 to the hosts.
The players of the Kosovan team coached by Franco Foda had left the pitch in stoppage time on November 15 with the score at 0-0 and had not returned. The reason for this was provocations from Romanian fans such as "Serbia, Serbia" chants.
Romania fined and sent off
Romania finished first in Group C2 with 18 points from six games and will be promoted to League B, while Kosovo finished second with 12 points and will play in the promotion relegation play-off in the spring. The Romanian association must pay a total fine of 128,000 euros for the behavior of its fans, and the Romanians must also play their next home game in front of empty stands, UEFA announced on Wednesday. Kosovo received a fine of 6,000 euros.
Foda said after the match that the scoring of the game was of secondary importance following the incidents. "It's important that we treat each other with respect, both on and off the pitch," said the former ÖFB team manager and ex-Sturm Graz coach. "Unfortunately, this respect was lost at the end of the game."
