Everything new! FIA revamps the Formula 1 calendar

As the organizers of Formula 1 announced, the European races will thus take place in a closed block in future. The races in Miami and Montreal will take place beforehand. This will improve the CO2 balance of the racing series. Next year, the Grand Prix in Canada will take place after the Spanish GP and before the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg (June 29). According to CEO Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1's goal is still to make the premier class of motorsport climate-neutral by 2030.