Because of the climate crisis
Everything new! FIA revamps the Formula 1 calendar
Formula 1 wants to curb frequent flying during the season and is therefore continuing to rearrange its racing calendar. In future, the Grand Prix in Montreal, Canada, will be moved forward to the end of May from 2026 in order to avoid a detour to North America after the start of the European season.
In return, the classic race in Monaco will not be held until the first weekend in June.
As the organizers of Formula 1 announced, the European races will thus take place in a closed block in future. The races in Miami and Montreal will take place beforehand. This will improve the CO2 balance of the racing series. Next year, the Grand Prix in Canada will take place after the Spanish GP and before the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg (June 29). According to CEO Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1's goal is still to make the premier class of motorsport climate-neutral by 2030.
Hundreds of thousands of air kilometers for racing teams
The top management of the racing series has therefore been working for some time to make the calendar more efficient. The Grand Prix in Suzuka, Japan, has been moved from the fall to the spring so that several races in Asia and the Pacific region can be scheduled consecutively. The guest appearance in Qatar will take place one week before the finale in nearby Abu Dhabi.
"The change will not only make the future running of our calendar more sustainable, but will also make more logistical sense for our teams and their personnel," said Domenicali.
24 races around the world
Next year, Formula 1 will once again stage 24 races around the world. The racing teams will collect hundreds of thousands of kilometers by air. Formula 1 wants to reduce its CO2 footprint by limiting the amount of freight and the number of employees allowed to travel. In addition, the use of renewable energy by teams and race organizers has been expanded. From 2026, the racing cars are to run on 100 percent sustainable fuel.
