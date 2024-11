Fatal test of new equipment in the lake

Why did the professional diver Manfred H. (55) from Perg have a fatal accident at a depth of just four meters? The man from Perg had thousands of dives behind him, was an instructor and diver with the Voest fire department and was also prepared for dangerous situations. Nevertheless, he drowned in the Mühldorfer Weiher pond in Feldkirchen an der Donau while retrieving golf balls. These are cleaned and resold - a lucrative business model, there are even contractual partners for golf clubs. According to the golf club vice-president, three to five balls are lost per round in Feldkirchen - and quite a few end up in the ponds on and around the course.