Musical Spring: World premiere of “Save Mozart”

It was written by the London composer Charli Eglinton. The musical tells the story of the two women behind Wolfgang Amadeus, namely his sister Nannerl and his wife Constanze. The pulsating music was also written by Eglinton, who packs a piece of Austrian history into a contemporary production. She is of course a Mozart fan, but also has a soft spot for mangas and pop; as an artist, she has her finger on the pulse of our times.