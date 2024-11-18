From April 11, 2025
Musical Spring: World premiere of “Save Mozart”
Musical Frühling Gmunden is celebrating its 10th anniversary next year. The duo Elisabeth Sikora and Markus Olzinger, who incidentally are new parents, want to play a part in the world round dance again with their next production. That's why they are putting "Saving Mozart/Rettet Mozart" on the stage of the Stadttheater Gmunden.
A success story: Musical Frühling celebrated its first premiere in Gmunden in 2015. Markus Olzinger, Elisabeth Sikora and Caspar Richter brought the festival to life. Ten years later, it is one of the most important musical brands in the German-speaking world.
It has won many awards for "Best Musical" - including for "Letters from Ruth" (2023). The focus is on premieres and first performances, which attracts international fans to the Stadttheater Gmunden every year. This year, the Broadway production "Dear Evan Hansen" was a hit.
A discovery: young London composer
The aim is to continue the success story in the anniversary year with another world premiere. This could also succeed, as "Saving Mozart" is a particularly exciting musical on the program.
It was written by the London composer Charli Eglinton. The musical tells the story of the two women behind Wolfgang Amadeus, namely his sister Nannerl and his wife Constanze. The pulsating music was also written by Eglinton, who packs a piece of Austrian history into a contemporary production. She is of course a Mozart fan, but also has a soft spot for mangas and pop; as an artist, she has her finger on the pulse of our times.
A reunion with favorites
The cast has already been finalized: Denis Riffel as Mozart, Michaela Thurner as Constanze and Yngve Gasoy-Romdal as Leopold Mozart are among those appearing on stage. The Musical Spring orchestra will perform.
The world premiere will take place on April 11, 2025 at the Stadttheater Gmunden. Tickets have already gone on sale.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.